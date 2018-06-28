Prince William Visits Tomb Of Great-Grandma

Prince William Visits Tomb Of Great-Grandma Princess Alice In Israel

Prince William toured Jerusalem on the final day of his solo pilgrimage to the Middle East and made sure to stop at the tomb of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

A little royal lineage knowledge ... Alice was the mother of Prince Philip, who is married to Queen Elizabeth, William's grandmother. Alice was deeply religious, and took in Jews during WWII, and her remains were transferred to the Convent of Saint Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem in the '80s, long after her death.

William laid flowers on her grave after visiting the Western Wall Thursday on his trip, which included stops in Jordan and Palestine. His trip wasn't political, but he handled it like a king.