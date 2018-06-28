Tekashi69 Begs Mexico For World Cup Spot 'I'm Deadass Good'

Tekashi69 Begs Mexico For World Cup Spot, 'I'm Deadass Good'

Breaking News

Tekashi69 claims to be "so deadass" good at soccer -- he thinks Mexico should put him on the roster to face Brazil in the World Cup.

And, yes ... it's all on video!

The rapper put his rainbow hair in a bun and hit the pitch to show off his skills -- from a terrible penalty shot to flopping ... to that prayer thing players do when they take the field.

It's mostly bad ... until he plays goalie.

6ix9ine says he was dope as a kid -- and doesn't look completely unathletic when he's blocking shots in this workout.

Of course, he's working on a small goal and the shooters are mostly little kids ... and the video is super edited ... but still, it coulda been worse.