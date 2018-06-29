Conor McGregor Could Really Blow His $100 mil Fortune, Says Tyron Woodley

Conor McGregor Could Really Blow $100 mil Fortune ... Says Tyron Woodley

There's no way in hell Conor McGregor is broke RIGHT NOW -- but he could be the next Mike Tyson (in a bad way) if he doesn't tighten up his wallet quick ... so says Tyron Woodley.

On this week's "Hollywood Beatdown," the UFC champ straight-up called BS on Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, who says Conor NEEDS to fight Khabib because he's running low on cash.

Tyron says it would be nearly impossible to blow through $100 MILLION this quickly -- but ten years from now? That's a real concern since it's happened to guys like Tyson, Antoine Walker and Nic Cage.

There's more ... Tyron also gives HUGE PROPS to Nipsey Hussle for the pimp slap heard 'round the world at the BET Awards -- and rips Nate Diaz for fighting in the crowd at an MMA event.

