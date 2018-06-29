TMZ

'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Matt Cappotelli Dead at 38 After Cancer Battle

6/29/2018 3:43 PM PDT

'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Matt Cappotelli Dead After Cancer Battle

'WWE Tough Enough 3' winner Matt Cappotelli -- who bravely fought through two rounds of cancer -- has passed away ... this according to his wife. 

"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery," Lindsay Cappotelli wrote in a statement. 

"You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t."

"The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him."

Back in June 2017, TMZ Sports reported on Matt's second surgery to remove a brain tumor -- over 10 years after he had one removed and had his pro wrestling career cut short.

But, in December, things took a turn for the worse ... doctors say he had a Grade 4 tumor that could not be operated on because it was too close to his brain stem. 

Cappotelli fought like hell and will definitely be remembered as a warrior inside and out of the ring. 

He was 38. RIP 

