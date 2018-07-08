TMZ

NBA's Allen Crabbe Rather Spend My Cash Saving Schools ... Than Buying Jewelry

7/8/2018 12:25 AM PDT

Allen Crabbe Says He'd Rather Spend NBA Cash Saving Schools Than Buying Cars

EXCLUSIVE

Brooklyn Nets star Allen Crabbe tells TMZ Sports ... cutting a 6-figure check to save an L.A. school was a "no-brainer" -- because giving back to the community is more important than ballin' out. 

We broke the story ... Crabbe stepped in with a "miracle" donation to Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in south Los Angeles last month ... saving it from closing permanently. 

Crabbe went to school there -- and has several members who still attend -- and felt a moral obligation to help out when it couldn't afford to pay the bills. 

"My mom texted me saying, 'Look, nobody has come forward with a donation, can you give this amount?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'll do it!'"

Crabbe -- who's in the middle of a 4-year, nearly $75 million contract -- says he's blessed to be making such a high salary and says he wants to use that money to give other kids a chance. 

You gotta watch the clip ... Crabbe's as humble as they come.

#KeepUpTheGoodWork

