Robert Griffin III Ready for Ravens QB Battle ... 'I'm Working Hard'

RG3 doesn't seem too worried about fighting for a job against Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson -- telling TMZ Sports he's got no fear when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens' upcoming QB competition.
Let's keep it 100 ... there's a good chance Robert Griffin III will be cut before the season begins -- but, when we saw the 28-year-old in L.A., he seemed ready for the challenge.
We also asked Robert if he feels he's returned to his 2012 form (when he dominated the league) -- but RG3 explained, "At this point in my career, I don't want to talk about [2012] anymore."
Fair enough ...
Robert says his new focus is making the Ravens' regular-season roster and tells TMZ Sports he's been bonding REALLY well with the other QBs.
As for his old team -- the Cleveland Browns -- we asked if he thinks the squad has a shot at chalking up a W this year (which they haven't done since he was the QB) ... and he gives a very definitive answer.