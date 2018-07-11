Pacman Jones Fight Video, The Violent Knockdown

Pacman Jones Fight Video Shows Violent Knockdown

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Pacman Jones in a full-on FIST FIGHT at the Atlanta airport -- showing the NFL star retaliate violently after he was attacked by a man who works at the airport.

Cops told us the altercation began when the ABM employee -- Frank Ragin -- made a gesture toward the NFL star as he was walking through the airport with a female companion.

You can see in the video ... Pacman (real name Adam Jones) calls out the guy and confronts him.

Ragin -- still wearing his orange airport vest -- goes after Jones, initiating the fight.

Jones tries to take off his backpack, but instead throws a haymaker at Ragin. The two exchange shots until Pacman lands the knockdown blow with an overhand right, sending Ragin to the floor.

After Jones landed a few more shots, the fight was broken up.

Cops responded and arrested Ragin -- claiming he was the instigator and Jones was simply defending himself.