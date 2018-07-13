NFL's Thomas Jones Rips Papa John's, Your Pizza Sucks!

Ex-NFL Star Thomas Jones Blasts Papa John's Over N-Word ... Plus, Your Pizza Sucks!

Ex-NFL star Thomas Jones says he's off Papa John's pizza for life -- not only because of the n-word scandal ... but also 'cause he thinks their pies taste like ass.

"Never in my life [will I buy Papa John's pizza again]," Jones told us in NYC ... "I never ate Papa John's anyway. It tasted like -- I don't know if I was eating the box or the pizza."

"It was terrible," he added.

Of course, there's been a huge backlash against the company ever since reports surfaced that founder John Schnatter used the n-word on a company conference call.

The pizza company is scrubbing John's image from all marketing materials, Schnatter has stepped down as chairman ... and the University of Louisville is removing "Papa John's" from the stadium name.

"I'm glad he resigned, fired ... whatever," Jones says. "I could care less what happens to him."

By the way, Jones says he's fully moved on from his football career and is now focusing on taking over Hollywood as an actor and producer.

He's killing it too -- with a role in the Netflix hit series "Luke Cage" as the villain Comanche.