D.L. Hughley Hey Papa, You Can Say the N-Word ... But It Costs a Lot!!!

D.L. Hughley Rips 'Horrible' Papa John's Founder, Says Using N-Word is Costly

EXCLUSIVE

D.L. Hughley's joining the ranks of some other celebs and athletes to say good riddance to John Schnatter, and says he isn't surprised 'Papa John' used a racial slur ... because he's a "horrible dude."

We got the comedian at LAX Saturday and asked if he was done with Papa John's pizza ... he tells us he has been for a while now, for the same reason ex-NFL star Thomas Jones told us -- it's s***ty.

D.L. has some other reasons, too -- saying Schnatter's completely disrespectful -- and jokes that maybe he took the same Ambien as Roseanne Barr.

Hughly also suggests the Papa John's founder is simply racist, and says if he wants to use the n-word like Colonel Sanders did he can ... but nowadays -- it'll cost ya big time.

As we reported ... Schnatter resigned from the University if Louisville's Board of Trustees and stepped down as chairman of Papa John's International this week after huge backlash over his comments made on a company conference call in May.

Louisville also removed his name from its football stadium and business school, and the pizza chain is reportedly losing many sponsorship deals with pro sports teams.