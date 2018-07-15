Hulk Hogan Reinstated Into WWE Hall of Fame After N-Word Controversy

Hulk Hogan Back in WWE's HOF 3 Years After N-Word Controversy

Breaking News

Hulk Hogan is back in the WWE's good graces three years after he was caught on tape using the n-word ... reclaiming his place in the wrestling organization's Hall of Fame.

WWE issued a statement Sunday, saying that after a 3-year suspension ... Hulk was being reinstated in their HOF. They go on to say that this second chance follows multiple apologies and volunteer work from Hulk ... this in the wake of his angry rant using the n-word, which was caught on his sex tape and leaked in 2015.

We broke the story ... Hulk has been in talks with WWE honchos to be brought back into the fold, though the wrestling legend wanted it done the right way.

Like the league notes, Hulk has, in fact, apologized many times over insisting the vile language does not reflect who he is as a person. He even referenced the scandal while being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame earlier this year.

WWE mentioned the recent induction in their press release, saying he is helping young people learn from his mistake.

Welcome home, Hogan.