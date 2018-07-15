Rich Eisen Reveals Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleeper, 'This Year's Alvin Kamara'

TMZ

Rich Eisen Reveals Fantasy Football Sleeper 'This Year's Alvin Kamara'

7/15/2018 12:15 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Listen up, Rich Eisen's about to make you a LOT of money in your fantasy football league this season.

The NFL Network host and football czar told TMZ Sports outside of Craig's this week how to beat all your buddies and coworkers in your drafts next month.

First ... Eisen says target the top guys.

"Le'Veon Bell ... Antonio Brown," he says.

Then ... Eisen reveals his ULTIMATE sleeper that'll win you leagues the same way Saints stud Alvin Kamara did last season.

Finally ... Rich has one more piece of advice -- go HARD after an AFC South quarterback coming off an injury.

Best to heed Eisen's words ... otherwise, enjoy The Sacko!

