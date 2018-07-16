France Soccer Team Parties In Paris With Prez ... Hold Our Trophy!!

France Soccer Team Parties In Paris With President, Hold Our Trophy!!

Breaking News

The France national soccer team wasted no time bringing their new World Cup trophy to their leader ... partying with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday!!

Just a day after whooping Croatia in the final ... Hugo Lloris, Florian Thauvin and the whole Les Bleus crew made their way to Elysee Palace to celebrate.

The First Lady, Brigitte Macron, got especially touchy with the gold trophy ... taking a sweet handoff from Paul Pogba to show the crowd the goods.

The 'ship is France's first in 20 years ... so, only fitting they party like it's 1998 now.

Congrats!!