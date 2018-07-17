Cardinals GM Steve Keim Pleads Guilty to Extreme DUI Team Suspends Him 5 Weeks

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Pleads Guilty to DUI, Team Suspends Him 5 Weeks

Breaking News

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim has pled guilty to an extreme DUI stemming from a July 4th arrest ... and the team has hit him with a 5-week suspension.

As we previously reported, Keim was pulled over in Chandler, AZ after cops said he was swerving in his truck and almost hit a curb while making a turn.

During the stop, Keim told cops he only had 2 beers that evening -- along with some pizza. He refused to take a breathalyzer.

Now, the NFL team has issued a statement saying they've suspended Keim for 5 weeks and hit him with a $200,000 fine. The money will be donated to the AZ chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Keim has apologized for the incident and says, "I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued."

"My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”