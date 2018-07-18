Khloe Kardashian Lost 33 Pounds Drawing Inspiration From Baby True

Khloe Kardashian's Trainer Her 'True' Inspiration to Losing 33 LBS? ... Baby, Lemme Tell You!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian's secret to dropping tons of lbs since giving birth includes resistance bands, BOSU balls, a healthy diet and ... TRUE THOMPSON!!!

We spoke to Khloe's trainer, Don Brooks -- aka Don-A-Matrix -- who tells TMZ ... Khloe's success to sweating away 33 pounds has everything to do with True's mere presence near the end of her workouts when she needs an extra boost. Seriously.

Can't knock the scheme when it's obviously working wonders on Khloe. Sure, Don's innovative workouts coupled with two-a-days have done their magic ... but it's crystal clear Khloe draws tons of inspiration from her cute, 3-month-old daughter.

Check it out ... sounds like Khloe's literally working her butt off to inspire MILFs all over the world. But we gotta ask ... how's Don -- who, btw, sometimes trains Tristan and Khloe together -- gonna use True after she's all grown up? She's growing up FAST.