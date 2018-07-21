Amir Khan Apologizes for Calling Caitlyn Jenner 'Bruce' But Still Has Pronoun Issues

Amir Kahn Apologizes for Calling Caitlyn 'Bruce' ... Still has Pesky Pronoun Issues

UK boxer Amir Khan seems heartfelt in his apology over calling Caitlyn Jenner "Bruce" on social media the night of the ESPY's, but he still has pronoun issues.

We got Amir Friday night on Hollywood Blvd., and he seemed genuinely apologetic for calling the Olympian "Bruce." A bunch of people on social media were calling him transphobic.

Amir notes he spent time with Caitlyn at the ESPY's and greatly admires her for her accomplishments. He says they have something in common ... he took home some hardware at the 2004 Olympics.

The problem ... he repeatedly refers to Caitlyn as "him."

It's all a learning curve.