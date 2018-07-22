Kiara Mia Says Jimmy Garoppolo is 'Sexy as F***'

Jimmy Garoppolo and his 49ers are now destined to win the Super Bowl, because porn star Kiara Mia says everything she touches turns to gold.
We got Jimmy's ESPYs date out in Hollywood Saturday night, and she was downright giddy over her hook up with the super handsome QB earlier in the week.
She's talking in code that is not real difficult to figure out. Her date ... "dessert" was fantastic.
Kiara says there will be more dates, so her comment suggesting she's friend-zoning Jimmy should be taken with a shaker of salt.
Reaction to the date has been mixed. Some football aficionados think Jimmy has screwed himself with endorsements, but others like Maverick's owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban think Jimmy is both awesome and fine with sponsors.