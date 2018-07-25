Al Michaels Says He's Never Been to a Soccer Game, Ever!

Al Michaels I've Never Been to a Soccer Game ... Seriously!

Al Michaels has been covering pro sports in America for more than 50 years -- but, the legendary broadcaster admits ... he's never been to a single soccer game!

Michael says he really likes the sport -- and brags that his grandkids play -- but tells TMZ Sports he's never been to a real professional soccer game.

"People say to me, 'Don't you want to do the World Cup?' I'm going, 'Do the World Cup?' I've never been to a single soccer game."

For the record, Michaels has covered just about every OTHER major sport -- including football, baseball, hockey, horse racing ... and even figure skating and road cycling! Just no futbol.

We asked Michaels if he thinks soccer will ever catch on like any of the other big sports in America -- Al had strong feelings about that too.