Jalen Ramsey Has a Baby, I'll Be Late to Training Camp!

Jalen Ramsey I'll Be Late to Training Camp Cause I Had a Baby!

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp opens up on Thursday -- but Jalen Ramsey won't be there ... because he'll be taking care of his newborn baby!!!

The 23-year-old star cornerback just broke the news ... essentially telling his squad he won't report to camp until he feels mom and baby are healthy enough to be on their own.

"For me, family is among the most important things in my life, along with my faith and football. Today starts a new chapter in my life, as Bre and I are blessed to welcome our baby into this world."

FYI, Bre is Breanna Tate -- sister of Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate.

"I want to let everyone know that I'll be in Tennessee with my family," Ramsey said ... "and as soon as I'm comfortable knowing my family is healthy and happy, I'll return to Jacksonville to rejoin my teammates on our quest to handle some unfinished business."

Mazel tov!