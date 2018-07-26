TMZ

LeBron James Training with Kevin Love ... No Bad Blood!

7/26/2018 10:36 AM PDT

LeBron James Training with Kevin Love, No Bad Blood!

Breaking News

No, this is not a picture from last season ...

LeBron James and Kevin Love were in the gym together Thursday morning -- smiling like two guys who don't hate each other's guts. 

Of course, Bron just ditched Kev and the Cavs for L.A. -- and according to multiple reports, he didn't even text Love before going public with his decision. 

And, don't forget ... LBJ and Love's 4 years in Cleveland together weren't exactly drama free -- remember Bron admitted he called out Kevin on Twitter a few years ago?

But, that's all water under the bridge ... because Kevin posted this reunion pic in a Vegas gym ... and captioned it, "Thursday morning work."

Also, LBJ publicly congratulated Love on his 4-year, $120 mil. extension with the Wine and Gold earlier this week ... so, maybe better friends than coworkers?

