Gilbert Arenas Restraining Order Tossed ... After No-Show At Court

The restraining order against Gilbert Arenas -- issued after his ex-GF accused Gil of threatening to send explicit videos to her son -- has been thrown out 'cause Gil and the woman missed court today.

Here's the deal ... the woman claimed she dated Gil on and off since 2016 -- and said he took their breakup hard.

The accusations were nasty ... with the woman claiming Arenas was "waiting to get my son's cell phone number from his son so that he could send my child naked photos of me and video of Gilbert and I having sex and video of me naked."

Last month, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to the woman ... which ordered Gil to "not communicate in person, by telephone, or text with [victim's] son. He shall not send [her son] photographs or videos."

He was also ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex and her son.

Arenas and the woman were due back in court this morning in L.A. ... where the judge was gonna decide whether to issue a permanent order against G.A.

However, neither Gilbert nor his ex-GF showed up for their court date ... so the judge dismissed the order.