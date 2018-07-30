'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek May Retire, Wants LA Kings Announcer to Replace Him

Alex Trebek Answer: THIS Guy Should Replace Me ... As the New Host of 'Jeopardy!'

Alex Trebek can't host "Jeopardy!" forever -- in fact, he says there's a good chance he'll retire from the show soon -- and he's already got a replacement in mind ... with a very fitting name.

Trebek talked to Harvey on the latest episode of "OBJECTified" Sunday night about his legendary career as a game show host. He says chances are more than 50/50 he'll leave "Jeopardy!" when his contract expires in 2020, and when he departs ... he thinks the LA Kings hockey announcer should take over.

Who is Alex Faust? CORRECT!

Trebek's support would obviously carry a lot of weight ... he's deeply involved in production of the show and his blessing would clearly sit well with viewers. Plus, having the same first name has its benefits.

Faust, who is just 28, already has some experience replacing icons -- he was chosen to replace Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller after 44 seasons to do play-by-play for the Kings ... and has apparently impressed Trebek with his work.

The "Jeopardy!" host has one other option in mind -- CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. Obviously, she has less in common with Trebek than Faust ... but he thinks she'd be a good fit as well.