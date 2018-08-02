OSU Legend Beanie Wells Urban Meyer Should Be Fired If Aware Of DV Allegations

Beanie Wells Says Urban Meyer Should Be Fired If He Knew About DV Allegations

EXCLUSIVE

Ohio State University legend Beanie Wells says Urban Meyer should be FIRED if he lied about having knowledge of the domestic violence allegations against his assistant coach.

We talked to Wells -- a superstar at Ohio St. from '06-'08 under Jim Tressel -- about the firestorm of controversy in Columbus, Ohio ... surrounding Meyer and his football program.

Meyer is on the hot seat over allegations he lied about having knowledge of an alleged domestic violence incident involving his assistant coach, Zach Smith.

Meyer is currently on administrative leave ... pending an investigation.

If that investigation proves Meyer lied ... Beanie thinks there's only 1 thing for Ohio State to do.

"I think in this situation, you have to do what's morally right. That probably would be to make a change, if he did indeed know everything that was going on, and kinda swept it under the rug," Wells told us ... "If that's the case you have to move forward as a University."

Wells' reasoning goes deeper ... saying it's not just a moral issue -- but a business issue for the university ... saying they'd open themselves up to unprecedented scrutiny by keeping Meyer on.

"I think you open yourself up to a completely different can of worms by keeping him on board."

"I just think of all the women's rights groups out there. All the domestic violence advocates out there that would be against the University with him being still the head coach if he indeed did know what actually transpired."