Melania Trump Backs LeBron James After President's Derogatory Tweet

Melania Trump's not going to bat for her husband after his derogatory and utterly disrespectful tweet Friday night ... and is instead lending her support to LeBron James.

FLOTUS addressed Donald Trump calling both LeBron and Don Lemon dumb through a statement by her spokesperson to CNN saying ... "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."

According to her statement, Melania would also be open to visiting LeBron's I Promise School in his hometown of Akron as part of her "Be Best" initiative.

So -- instead of backing POTUS on this one -- seems like the First Lady's more down to team up with Bron.

Smart move.