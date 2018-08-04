The Mountain From 'Game of Thrones' Becomes KFC Colonel for Fried Feat of Strength

'Game of Thrones' Star Mountain Becomes Colonel ... Pulls Massive Box of Chicken!!!

It looks like KFC's found its next Colonel Sanders -- The Mountain from "Game of Thrones" ... and he's in the Colonel's duds doing something very Mountain-esque.

TMZ got video of Hafthor Julius Bjornsson -- aka Thor, the 2018 World's Strongest Man -- decked out in the famous white suit for a one-of-a-kind video shoot ... for the record books.

We're told it was a success, and along with also being a 4-time Europe's Strongest Man winner and a 7-time Strongest Man in his native Iceland ... he now hold the record for pulling the most fried chicken!

That's finger lickin' impressive.

It's unclear if The Mountain's officially joining the club of actors turned KFC spokesmen like Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton and Rob Riggle, but if he does ... he'll easily be the strongest of the group.

Unless Riggle's really been working out.