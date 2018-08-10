Tour de France Winner Arrested for Attacking Prostitute ... In Germany

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich has been arrested in Germany after officials say the cyclist beat up a hooker in Frankfort.

Yes. You read that correctly.

The 44-year-old -- who won the Tour back in 1997 -- allegedly had a dispute with a female sex worker at a hotel ... and the incident turned physical.

Officials say the woman suffered injuries in the attack and Ullrich could be charged with assault or attempted murder. Cops also suspect he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A police spokesperson told the media, "It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her. She alerted the hotel staff and they called police. Mr. Ullrich is still in custody.”