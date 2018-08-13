Brooks Koepka Gets Props from Trump, 'Job Well Done!'

Brooks Koepka Props From Trump ... On Victory Over Tiger

Donald Trump ain't mad Brooks Koepka ruined Tiger Woods' great comeback moment this weekend ... in fact, POTUS is all kinds of charged up over the golfer's victory -- saying, "Job well done!"

Koepka held off a hard-charging Tiger to take home the PGA Championship on Sunday ... and Donald took to Twitter to congratulate him Monday.

"Brooks Koepka just won his third Golf Major, and he did it not only with his powerful game, but with his powerful mind," Trump wrote.

"He has been a man of steel on the Tour and will have many Victories, including Majors, ahead of him. Congrats to Brooks and his great team on a job well done!"

