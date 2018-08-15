NFL's Willie Colon Don't Sink to Trump's Level!

NFL's Willie Colon Says Don't Sink to Trump's Level!

Ex-NFL lineman Willie Colon has a strategy for dealing with President Trump's personal attacks on his enemies -- "When they go low, we go high."

The former Steelers and Jets player was out in NYC (wearing a sweet NY Knicks shirt) when we asked for his thoughts on a possible tape of Trump saying the n-word.

"Nobody should use the n-word," Colon said ... "Let alone Trump!"

At the end of the day, Colon says people should follow Michelle Obama's advice -- and hold themselves to a higher standard than the one Trump has set.