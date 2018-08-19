Teyana Taylor No Broken Hearted Girl After Nasty Fall Off Stage!!!

Teyana Taylor Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at NYC Concert

We're so used to seeing Teyana Taylor absolutely SLAY when she's busting a move ... except when she runs out of real estate, which is what led to a nasty-looking tumble off stage.

The crazy fall went down at PlayStation Theater in NYC where she was performing her set in the tour formerly known as the Later That Night tour (more on that in a bit). You see Teyana doing what she does best -- move her body -- when, outta nowhere, BAM ... she slips.

You can see her left foot lose grip ... and though it looked like an awkward fall (that right knee appears to bend like no knee should ever bend), Teyana quickly gets up and doesn't skip a beat.

Unclear if hubby and NBA player Iman Shumpert was in the crowd during the tumble.

It's interesting ... this was the last time Teyana performed in the Later That Night tour. As we reported ... Teyana hijacked the tour Jeremih was headlining and rebranded it the KTSE on Aisle VII tour.