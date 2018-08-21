Andrew Luck 'Fun' To Be Pummeled ... By Terrell Suggs!!

Andrew Luck Says It's 'Fun' To Be Sacked By Terrell Suggs Again

Ever seen a person giddy to be smashed to the ground by a 6-foot-3, 265-pound man??

Well, now you have ... 'cause Andrew Luck says he was downright HAPPY to have been destroyed by Terrell Suggs during the Ravens-Colts tilt Monday night.

"I told Anthony [Castonzo] on the sideline, I said, 'Man, it was sort of fun to get hit by Suggs right there!'" Luck said.

Terrell Suggs sacks Andrew Luck to end the Colts drive. Luck tells him that it was a good hit. pic.twitter.com/i0Wdut7F9S — Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) August 21, 2018

The Indianapolis QB hasn't gone crazy ... he's just been out for the past year nursing a shoulder injury -- and when he came up from the hard tackle and felt no pain, it was a happy moment.

"I was like, 'Oh, I landed on my right elbow.' It was sort of reminiscent of how I injured my shoulder a couple years ago. And, I didn't feel anything."

"I didn't give it a second thought. So, I think that's actually a big deal for me."

It was just about the only happy moment for Luck against Baltimore ... he ended the night just 6-for-13 with a brutal interception.

But ... for a guy who's taken just a handful of legit game snaps since January 2017 -- he'll happily take it.