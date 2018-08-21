Terrell Owens Smokes P.K. Subban ... In Race At UCLA

P.K. Subban learned the hard way Tuesday the turf ain't the ice ... 'cause the hockey superstar just got DUSTED by Terrell Owens in a sprint!!

It all went down at UCLA's track in Drake Stadium ... where the two gym rats decided to get a workout in.

At some point ... the stretching and hurdling moves turned toward sprinting -- and that's when the 44-year-old T.O. had to show the 29-year-old Subban the jets.

Owens jumps out to a big lead ... then cruises to the finish line -- leaving Subban with nothing left to say other than, "#Subbanator vs #halloffamer .... Hall of Fame always wins!"

Owens has been angling for a football comeback for a while now -- and after eating Owens' dust ... count Subban in as a believer.