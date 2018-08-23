Johnny Manziel 'Back To Normal' After Scary Hit ... Will He Play??

Johnny Manziel says he's feeling a helluva lot better after taking that BRUTAL hit in a CFL game earlier this month ... but he doesn't know if he'll be starting for Montreal this week.

Manziel got rocked at the goal line of his last start against the Ottawa Redblacks -- his body went limp, he fumbled and he looked woozy -- and he was placed in concussion protocol just a few days later.

The ex-Heisman Trophy winner missed the team's next game against Edmonton while still recovering.

Johnny says on his "Comeback SZN" Podcast with Barstool Sports he's physically feeling "back to normal" now ... but it's all up to the docs if he gets his starting job back in time for Montreal's next game.

"I feel like I'm just jumping through the necessary hoops as far as concussion protocol," he says.

The Alouettes have a Friday night tilt this week against the Toronto Argonauts and, judging by Johnny's comments on the protocol process, don't hold your breath on seeing the comeback this week.

"I wish it was progressing faster," he said.