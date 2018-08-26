Cardi B Racist Joke ... About Puerto Ricans, Haitians and Mexicans

Cardi B Makes Racist Joke About Puerto Ricans, Haitians and Mexicans During Skit

Sources close to Cardi tell TMZ the video was shot 3 years ago, when Cardi was an Instagram comedian and not a rapper. The sources say what she said is no different than material delivered by other Hispanic comedians, like George Lopez.

Cardi B joked that cleaning your vagina and butt with a towel is a Puerto Rican bath, a Haitian shower or a Mexican spa day.

Cardi shot a skit for "Wild 'N Out" star Rip Micheals ... who has a new show called "Off the Rip."

The skit is called Ho Bath. She gives advice to women who have been with a guy who leaves and then another guy is coming over soon, so there isn't time to shower. Instead, she says the trick is to grab a towel and rub it on the vaginal area and butt.

She does various sketches about "Ho Etiquette" ... about hygiene and relationships. Her character's name in the skits is "Vanilla Mouse Cupcake." VMC gives dating advice to women.

It's interesting ... Azealia Banks went nuts on "Wild 'N Out" after DC Young Fly joked the show got Azealia because Cardi wasn't available. Azealia felt it was "anti-black" ... making an assumption the premise of the joke is that Cardi B is light-skinned and Azealia is dark-skinned.

It appears the show will air on MTV.

This has been a month for rappers crossing the line. As you know, Nicki Minaj said she was the new Harriet Tubman the night of the VMA's.