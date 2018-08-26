Fan Rushes Stage At Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert in Atlanta

Beyonce, Jay-Z Fan Rushes Stage ... Subdued by Backup Dancers

A fan learned the hard way ... it may be fun to rush the stage during the concert of various musical acts, but when it's a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert it's serious business.

26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell caused a major panic Saturday night in Atlanta after racing to the stage and approaching Jay. Maxwell was being held on a $5,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday morning.

Backup dancers chased the guy as he ran backstage.

Police came, detained Maxwell and wrote up a citation for disorderly conduct. He was not taken to jail ... just released.

Law enforcement sources tell us Maxwell made some sort of contact with Jay-Z, but we don't know how physical it got. Jay was not injured. As far as we know Maxwell never made contact with Beyonce.

Bey and Jay are in the middle of their "On the Run II Tour." Bey's rep says the incident will not impact or delay future shows, but security may be a little tighter in the future.