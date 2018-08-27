Jimmy Kimmel Takes Son, Billy, on First Trip to Disneyland

Jimmy Kimmel My Son's First Day at Disneyland!!!

There's nothing like your first trip to Disneyland -- the rides, the Mickey ears, the smell of fresh churros -- and Jimmy Kimmel and his son soaked it all up for little Billy's first day in the Magic Kingdom.

Jimmy and his wife Molly took their kids, Billy and Jane down to Anaheim and it had to be a pretty moving day for the fam. Remember, 1-year-old Billy was born with a heart condition that required lifesaving open-heart surgery.

The Kimmels hopped between both parks -- Disneyland and California Adventure -- hitting the carousel, water rides, and also enjoying one GIANT lollipop.

Guessing there was no waiting in those long lines -- Dad's kind of a big deal at ABC/Disney. Plus, Billy's definitely earned his FastPass.