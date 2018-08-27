Odell Beckham 'MONEY, MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!' Dance Party After $95 Mil Contract!

Odell Beckham Celebrates $95 Million Contract with 'Money' Dance Party

Breaking News

Odell Beckham, you're about to sign the largest contract extension for a WR in the history of the NFL -- what are you gonna do next??

Forget Disneyland, Odell just had a locker room dance party with Sterling Shepard while bumping "For The Love Of Money" by The O'Jays.

... and it's awesome!!!

Odell is reportedly about to finalize his new deal with the New York Giants -- a 5-year deal worth up to $95 MILLION with $65 guaranteed, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

For perspective ... the largest WR contracts are currently held by guys like Antonio Brown (4-years, $68 mil) and Mike Evans (5-years worth up to $82.5 million).

Think Odell's happy about it? Judging by the video, he's over the moon -- dude is dancing like he just won the lottery ... and he kinda just did!

Congrats!