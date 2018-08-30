Tekashi69 Meets Family in Mexico for First Time, Gives Them Lots of Money

Tekashi69 Goes to Mexico Hola, Mi Familia ... Here's Mucho Dinero!!!

For the first time in his life, Tekashi69 came face-to-face with his family members in Mexico ... and greeted them with warm hugs and cold hard cash.

Tekashi's down in Mexico before he jets off to Europe for the remainder of his tour. The rapper made a quick stop to visit his aunt and uncle, who he says he's only spoken with over the phone. Tekashi's mother left Mexico before he was born and ended up in NYC.

Tekashi and his relatives are clearly emotional ... embracing and exchanging some friendly words. His aunt also gives 6ix9ine a tour of her home. Her famous nephew didn't leave her empty-handed.

He counted out what appears to be several thousand dollars, and handed it to her. Not a bad parting gift.