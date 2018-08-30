TMZ

Drake Gets Raw with Victor Cruz

8/30/2018 6:04 AM PDT

Victor Cruz doesn't seem to be bored in his new life after football -- the recently retired NFL star spent his Wednesday night having a fancy dinner with Drake

Cruz hung up his cleats after 6 seasons with the NY Giants -- in which he racked up 4,549 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. Not a bad stint.

Cruz reportedly made close to $30 million in contract money during his career. 

After he made his retirement official last week, Cruz signed a deal with ESPN to be an NFL analyst. 

Fast forward to Wednesday night ... and Cruz was leaving Nobu in New York with the 6 God. 

Life is good! 

By the way, when he's not hanging with world-famous rap stars, Cruz is dating Karrueche Tran

Life is REALLY good! 

