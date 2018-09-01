Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzalez I Want BS ... On Hats, Shirts & Bandanas

Parkland Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez Files for 'We Call BS' Trademark

EXCLUSIVE

Emma Gonzalez -- who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was one of the leaders of the anti-gun movement it spawned -- wants to lock down the rights to her famous "We Call BS" tagline.

Gonzalez took center stage at a gun control rally in Ft. Lauderdale back in February, just days after 17 people at her school were shot and killed. Gonzalez's speech took on politicians, the NRA and even Donald Trump. Below is a transcript from a portion of what Gonzalez said ...

"They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun. We call BS. They say guns are just tools like knives and are as dangerous as cars. We call BS. They say that no laws could have been able to prevent the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred. We call BS."

Now, Gonzalez has applied to trademark the "We call BS" tagline. In docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Emma wants to use the phrase on everything from shirts and mugs to hats and bandanas.

It's clear why she wants the trademark, writing in the docs that her goal is, "Promoting the interests of concerned parties and promoting public awareness of the need for promoting gun safety."

No BS about it.