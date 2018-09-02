Ex-UFC Owner's Daughter Has Bruno Mars, John Mayer & Seal Play Wedding

The UFC is the gift that keeps on giving, especially if you're one of the guys who sold it for max profit ... and later got some of the biggest names in music for your kid's wedding.
Frank Fertitta's daughter, Kelley, got hitched this weekend in Vegas to her man, Tyler, in what turned out to be one hell of a shindig -- 'cause they got guys like Bruno Mars, John Mayer and Seal to perform live. Needless to say ... that can't come cheap.
That time when @brunomars stops by to play a few songs. This guy can sing, dance, and shred phenomenally! The energy and fun his group brought was incredible! Seeing @johnmayer @seal and @brunomars up close in intimate settings this weekend has been the most musically inspiring time of my life! I will never forget this! Best wedding ever! Congrats @kelleyannnicole and @t_c_n! You guys and the Fertittas gave us all a weekend we will remember for the rest of our lives. #brunomars #redrockcasino #newlynemiro #lasvegas
It all went down Saturday at the Red Rock Casino, with Bruno clearly being the biggest name on the bill. Based on video that was taken up close, it looks like he had close to a full band performing with him ... and belted out a few songs as part of his set.
I’m feeling really grateful and blessed tonight. Celebrating my brother’s wedding at the Fertitta mansion in an absolutely amazing and beautiful setting. Then out walks one of my heroes, John Mayer. And he plays my favorite songs while I’m 10 feet away. I’m truly lucky and blessed. Such a wonderful evening! Congratulations @kelleyannnicole and @t_c_n! #johnmayer #kelleyandtyler #lasvegas
John Mayer's performance from the rehearsal dinner appeared to be a bit more low-key and subtle (that's kinda his thing) ... but Seal's time on the mic day-of seemed to be the most intimate. He was on the dance floor singing to (and with, honestly) the crowd around him. Other notable guests of honor included EDM DJ Marshmello ... and none other than the king of UFC himself, Dana White.
That time when @seal serenades your two nieces. This song has one of my favorite lyrics of all time: “In a sky full of people only some want to fly. Isn’t that crazy?” Seal was definitely flying tonight. The most sincere and heartfelt performance I have ever seen. Being this close to such an amazing performer is such a gift. He gave us everything he had and his presence was enormous. I feel so fortunate to have been there. Congrats @t_c_n and @kelleyannnicole ! #newlynemiro #fertittawedding #redrockcasino #lasvegas #seal
In case you weren't familiar, Frank and his brother, Lorenzo, bought UFC back in 2001 for $2 million ... and sold it just a couple years ago for a reported $4 BILLION. So yeah ... the Fertatti family's set for life. It's no wonder they could snag such A-list talent -- they're freakin' loaded!!
While it's unclear who exactly footed the bill here for the star-studded lineup of artists ... our money's on Frank for this one. When dad's on Forbes' billionaire-list ... it's kind of a no-brainer.