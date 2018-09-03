Ice Cube Man Shot Outside Concert ...'Can i Get a Refund?'

Man Shot Outside Ice Cub Concert at Del Mar Racetrack

A man was shot outside an Ice Cube concert, and seconds after he went down you hear a fan ask, "Can I get a refund?"

Cops say 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras was at the legendary track Saturday in San Diego County where the horses were racing and a Cube concert was to follow. During the 10th and final race, Elizarraras went to the ticket window but was turned away, after being told the concert was sold out.

Cops say he became irate and fired several shots into the crowd. No one was hit, but San Diego Sheriff's deputies returned fire and Elizarraras went down. You hear 4 shots fired at him.

The announcer who is calling the race is heard saying, "There's gunfire at the track!"

There were 18,000 people on hand for the Summer Concert Series at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The concert went on as scheduled.

As for Elizarraras ... he's in stable condition.