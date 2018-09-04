NFL's Derwin James ID's Robbery Suspect After Dumbass Pawn Shop Move

L.A. Chargers 1st round draft pick Derwin James says the men who robbed him at gunpoint back in June have been arrested after they tried (and failed) to pawn his expensive jewelry.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the former Florida State safety and his uncle were dining at Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Blvd. on June 23rd ... and when they left, 2 men held them at gunpoint and demanded his Rolex watch and gold chain. The men also slashed the tires on Derwin's Rolls Royce so he couldn't give chase.

Now, we've learned cops launched an investigation which heated up the next day when someone tried to pawn a fancy $60,000 watch at a shop in the San Fernando Valley.

The transaction was flagged by cops who then went to the shop and pulled surveillance footage ... which showed a guy walking into the store wearing Derwin's watch and chain.

Cops were able to identify one of the suspects as 28-year-old Kevin Mitchell and put his picture in a police lineup -- and Derwin immediately identified him as one of the men from the robbery.

"That guy. He's the one who stood in front of me pointing the gun at me. For sure that's him. I remember his face," Derwin told police.

Mitchell was later arrested.

And get this ... Derwin also told police the whole robbery may have been a set up by 2 women he met earlier that night.

On the night of the incident, Derwin and his uncle had dinner with 2 women he didn't know very well -- and the NFL player believes they might have been communicating with the gunmen the whole time.

Derwin says he was sure the women were there during the robbery but disappeared right after it.

So far, no one else has been arrested in connection to the incident -- but at least Derwin got his watch back.