Farrah Abraham Will Train for Celebrity Boxing on Porn Camgirl Site

Farrah Abraham My Training is So Hardcore ... You'll Love to Watch!!!

Farrah Abraham's getting ready to fight Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander, but first she's gonna hit you ... with a damn-near naked training session!

The ex-'Teen Mom' star is partnering with porn camming site CamSoda to webcast her Wednesday night training for the celebrity boxing match. The hook, as ya probably guessed, ain't watching Farrah work a speed bag ... it's watching her do it in skimpy workout gear.

Sources at CamSoda tell us Farrah will slip into 4 outfits during the workout, and whoever tips her the most during the camshow ... will win one of the sweat-drenched items. For example, we're told she'll be wearing this little number, as well as a see-through version.

As we reported, Farrah agreed to fight Hoopz for a celebrity boxing match going down on November 10 in Atlantic City. Drita D'Avanzo wanted to fight Farrah, but Farrah turned her down.

And, in case you're wondering what this "training" might look like, check out a video Farrah posted last month showing her doing exactly that. Now, imagine less clothes.