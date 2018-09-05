Kim Kardashian West Tries to Free Another Prisoner Serving Life Sentence for Drugs

Kim Kardashian West Trying to Free Another Prisoner Serving Life for Drugs

Kim Kardashian West was serious when she said she was going to make prison reform her thing, because she's trying to free another inmate who is serving a life sentence for drug possession.

Kim was on the podcast 'Wrongful Conviction' and said her new cause is freeing a guy named Chris Young, a 30-year-old man who is just under 10 years deep into a life sentence for cocaine and weed possession.

Kim says she spoke with Chris on the phone and now seems to be trying to do for him what she did for Alice Marie Johnson, who was freed after Kim lobbied Donald Trump.

She also says she's in regular touch with Jared Kushner, whom she calls "passionate" about prison reform.

And then there's this ... Kim says she's been in touch with the former Tennessee judge who sentenced Young to life. She says he resigned in part because he couldn't in good conscience continue to execute laws that were draconian.