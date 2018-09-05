Ty Dolla $ign Busted by Cops in Atlanta After Drug Dog Search

Ty Dolla $ign was just busted by cops in Atlanta after officers allegedly discovered a ton of weed in the limo he was riding in.

Witnesses tell us Ty and his crew were pulled over just outside the city in front of the Busy Bee Cafe. We're told officers pulled everyone out and began a search -- they eventually found pot.

In a video of the bust -- obtained by TMZ -- several officers and drug dogs are surrounding the vehicle, and the dogs are barking like crazy. Ty is placed in cuffs and led to a police cruiser.

A spokesperson tells us officers from the Atlanta Police Department are currently on scene, but charges have not yet been officially filed.

It appears Dolla $ign was headed to a concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood just South of the city. He's an opening act for G-Eazy along with Lil Uzi Vert and YBN Nahmir.

Unclear if he'll make it in time for the show.

Story developing ...