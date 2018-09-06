Kanye West Creative Directs Pornhub Awards and Releases New Song with Lil Pump

Kanye West Creative Director for Pornhub Awards ... Drops Song with Lil Pump

Exclusive Details

Kanye West has taken his talents to the XXX screen -- he's the creative director for the Pornhub Awards -- and he's got his hand in just about every aspect of the show.

Thursday night's inaugural show will be presented in VR live from The Belasco Theater in L.A. We've learned Kanye and his creative house DONDA have partnered with Willo Perron -- who has worked on some of the biggest tours in music -- will manage the show's production and stage design.

Kanye is also set to premiere a new single and music video with Lil Pump called "I Love It." The video is directed by Spike Jonze who Kanye's collabed with a ton in the past on projects like "Only One," "Otis," and "Flashing Lights."

And get this -- 'Ye will incorporate his clothing brand too -- all of Thursday night's performers will be decked out in Yeezy gear.

Fans hoping to score similar looks and merch can do so on Fashion Nova, Yeezy Supply and Pornhub after the show.