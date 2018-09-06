Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Mike Will Made-It Sued for Ripping Off '23'

Miley, Wiz & Mike Will Made-It Sued for Ripping Off '23' ... Those Were MY Js First!!!

Miley Cyrus and Wiz Khalifa did the signing and rapping on their hit song, "23 (J's On My Feet)" ... but another artist recorded it first ... according to her lawsuit.

Ariella Asher says she released "J's On My Feet (feat. Fleetwood)" back in 2012 and, in her lawsuit, Ariella calls it "a hit original musical composition."

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the rip-off came when Ariella's friend met with mega-producer Mike Will Made-It ... although Ariella seems to think "Mike Will Stole It" would be more accurate. She says during the Jan. 2013 meeting her friend gave Mike a copy of her version of her "J's On My Feet."

Cut to Sept. 2013 ... when Mike, Miley and Wiz drop their '23.' That one is verifiably a huge hit. In the suit, Ariella -- bitterly, we presume -- points out Miley's version hit #11 on the charts, and has 794 million Internet views.

Ariella says the lyric "J's on my feet" -- repeated through both songs -- was jacked from her song. Ariella even thinks Miley's look for the video was a carbon copy of hers. Hmmm ... okay.

She's suing all 3 hitmakers -- Miley, Mike Will Made-it and Wiz -- for copyright infringement, and wants to block all future plays of their '23' ... which came out 5 years ago. Better late than never?