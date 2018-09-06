We Came as Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Found in Bathroom with Used Syringe

We Came as Romans Singer Used Syringe Found Near His Body ... GF Called 911

Kyle Pavone -- the late singer of metal band We Came as Romans -- was found lying on the floor unconscious in his bathroom just feet away from a used syringe before dying of an accidental overdose ... TMZ has learned.

Kyle's girlfriend told cops he'd gone into the bathroom at his home for a long time, and when she went to check on him, she found him unconscious. The police report, which we obtained, says the syringe was found on the counter of the bathroom sink.

Police say the GF also revealed Kyle had struggled in the past with heroin use. As we first reported, Kyle's family says he died from an accidental drug overdose.

His girlfriend is the one who dialed 911, and on the call she describes finding him unresponsive. She then got instructions on performing CPR.

According to the police report, EMTs gave Kyle a shot of Narcan after finding a pulse. He was rushed to the hospital where he went into cardiac arrest, and was eventually pronounced dead on.

A toxicology report is still pending. Kyle was 28.