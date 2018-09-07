'Lopez' Actor Ray Diaz Charged with Domestic Battery

'Lopez' Actor Ray Diaz Charged with Domestic Battery

EXCLUSIVE

Actor Ray Diaz -- who starred alongside George Lopez for one season on "Lopez" -- has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his GF.

The L.A. City Attorney's office has done an about-face and charged Ray with domestic battery, false imprisonment, dissuading a witness and vandalism -- all misdemeanors.

We're told Ray's case was originally heading for a city attorney hearing, until prosecutors re-examined the evidence and decided to file charges.

The incident between Ray and the woman went down earlier this summer -- Ray allegedly got into an argument with his GF and grabbed and pulled her. She claims the attack was so severe she suffered bruising on her leg and scratches on her neck.

A source connected to the couple tells us the GF attempted to call 911, but he grabbed the phone from her. We're told she even tried using Alexa to dial 911, but Ray -- who'll be back in court later this month -- unplugged the device.