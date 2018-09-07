CNN's Van Jones Wife Files for Divorce

CNN's Van Jones and Wife Divorcing

EXCLUSIVE

CNN political commentator Van Jones and his wife are breaking up ... TMZ has learned.

Jana Carter filed divorce docs Friday in L.A. County Court. They have 2 minor children together, both boys. Van and Jana got married in 2005, and according to the docs, obtained by TMZ, they separated back in May.

She's asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children, and spousal support.

Jana is an entrepreneur, attorney and -- fun fact ... the niece of former President Jimmy Carter.

Jones, who's also an attorney and author, worked in the Obama administration as the Green Jobs adviser. He's been a CNN personality since 2013 and, just this year, got his own show on the network.