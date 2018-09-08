Brandon Marshall Shades NFL's Other Brandon Marshall ... I'm Gunnin' For You!

Brandon Marshall Shades NFL's Other Brandon Marshall, I'm Gunnin' for You!

Brandon Marshall vs. Brandon Marshall -- who wins???

According to Brandon Marshall, it's gonna be Brandon Marshall.

Here's the deal ... the two NFL studs with the same name will actually be going up against each other on Sunday when the Broncos take on the Seahawks -- so, we got Brandon Marshall to weigh in.

The Broncos linebacker, that is.

"I'm hoping that they throw the ball to him and I can run down the field and get him one time," Brandon tells us.

Of course, the OTHER Brandon Marshall ain't too shabby -- a 6-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who signed with Seattle during the offseason.

By the way, the two finally met in person for the first time earlier this year ... and they appeared to hit it off!!

Clearly, that doesn't mean Brandon ain't still trying to prove a point Sunday.

So, who's the better Brandon Marshall?

Brandon's got some thoughts on that too.